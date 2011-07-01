福知山の旧片岡家住宅を商業施設に 鳥名子と広小路商店街振興組合

飲食店経営の㈲鳥名子（本社・福知山市中ノ）と福知山広小路商店街振興組合は、同商店街の近くにある福知山市下柳の旧片岡家住宅を活用し、レストランと土産品販売店の複合商業施設を整備している。新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大で開業時期は未定。近くでは大正時代の建物を改修した宿泊施設の整備も進んでおり、福知山を訪れる観光客が商店街を散策する拠点施設として活用する。＝詳細は４月21日付紙面で

: Missing argument 1 for cwppos_show_review(), called in /home/ryoutan-keizai/public_html/k-keizai/wp-content/themes/flat/content-single.php on line 29 and defined inon line